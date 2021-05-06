Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.63 Million

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report sales of $35.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.81 million and the lowest is $34.80 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $140.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.94 million to $148.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $166.25 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $168.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 37,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

