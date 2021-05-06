Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.98 Million

Brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post $35.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.29 million and the lowest is $35.40 million. Vericel reported sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $162.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

VCEL traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,375,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

