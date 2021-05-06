Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,478. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

