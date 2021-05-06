Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,619. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average is $344.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

