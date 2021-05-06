Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

