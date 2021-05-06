Empire Life Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 66,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,484. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,667.78, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

