Robinson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,341 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,510. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

