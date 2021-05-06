Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 93,608 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,608 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

