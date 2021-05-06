Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.05.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 19,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,909. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 344,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciPlay (SCPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.