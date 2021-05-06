ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.31. ADT shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 73,343 shares trading hands.

The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

