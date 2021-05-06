Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

