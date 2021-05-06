Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,982. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

