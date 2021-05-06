Comerica Bank Has $13.71 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 371.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.06 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

