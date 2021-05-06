Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 9,294 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

HYB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,731. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.