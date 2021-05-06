SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

