M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 3,774 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.80 and a 1-year high of $333.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

