SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. 7,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,173. SiTime has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

