Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

