Robinson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the quarter. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 473,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter.

MYC stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

