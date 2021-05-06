Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,383. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

