Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 224,319.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,777 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,748. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

