Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

DVDCF remained flat at $$12.48 during trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

