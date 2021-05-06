Andritz’s (ADRZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY stock remained flat at $$11.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.