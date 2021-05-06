Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of URA stock remained flat at $$21.27 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,146. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.