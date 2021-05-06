Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €31.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.93 ($35.21).

FRA:EVK traded up €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €29.70 ($34.94). 998,637 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.01 and its 200-day moving average is €27.05. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

