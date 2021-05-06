Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.