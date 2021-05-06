Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 4,553,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,251,120 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

