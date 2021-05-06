Wealth Architects LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $292.23. 6,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

