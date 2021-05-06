Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €179.00 ($210.59) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €7.00 ($8.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €167.60 ($197.18). 149,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -143.74.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

