Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 1,978 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $15,575,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.31. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,735. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.