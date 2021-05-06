iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 0.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $38,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,481,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

