SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $918,000 in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

FLDM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 55,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

