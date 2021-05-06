Allen Capital Group LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $665.63. 584,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,457,242. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $686.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

