Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 77,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

