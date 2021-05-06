RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 263,869 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $161,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $65.62. 226,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

