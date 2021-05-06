Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.250- EPS.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.12. 3,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

