Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s current price.

MLFNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of MLFNF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

