Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $38.75

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.75 to $38.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.48% from the company’s previous close.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

TRMLF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 11,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,583. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

