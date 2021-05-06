Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 27,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,479. The stock has a market cap of $439.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

