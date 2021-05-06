Perry Stuckey Sells 8,487 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perry Stuckey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $122.45. 7,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

