Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

PRMRF traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $10.64.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

