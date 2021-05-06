Scotiabank Boosts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $73.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $56.70.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.