Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $201.44 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

