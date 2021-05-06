Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $2,691,233. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

