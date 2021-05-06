Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock worth $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

