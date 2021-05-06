SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

