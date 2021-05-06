Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.32. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

