Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.56 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

