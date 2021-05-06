$177.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $177.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the highest is $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $719.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

