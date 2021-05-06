SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.44. 224,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

